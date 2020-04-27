Transcript for Practical steps to get your kids used to masks during pandemic

become such a familiar site around the country. In this coronavirus pandemic. Number of states now requiring them in vistis to essential businesses and on public transportation. The sight of them can be scary especially for children. Erielle reshef with more on how to lessen their anxiety. Good afternoon, Arielle. Good afternoon, Amy. As you know, kids can ask some pretty tough questions and this can actually be scary for them when they see people out there wearing masks, parents wearing masks. We're going through this with our 5-year-old son having some tough conversations. Experts say that there are ways to help them adapt to this new normal and some of them are not only educational but they can even be fun. Vacant streets. Shuttered businesses. Empty playgrounds. The images of this covid-19 pandemic are hard for even adults to process. I think it was -- Reporter: But for kids like 4-year-old Allie and 5-year-old seeing people wearing masks is perhaps the most jarring. They thought it was really strange. Reporter: A new normal forcing families to have some tough conversations. It does open a big can of worms and lots of different questions. Reporter: Public face coverings now recommended for adults and children ages 2 and up. How do you think the imagery of people wearing masks affect children? Initially when kids see someone wearing a mask, it could bring up some fear. Reporter: New dad and entrepreneur Trevor George and his wife Morgan wanted to ease that anxiety. We believe that in order to solve this, everyone has to do their part. When the pandemic hit the economy, it hit us. Reporter: The two created mask club. There has to be a way to help and work with your brands at the same time. Reporter: Rehiring more than 50% of their furloughed employees to produce masks for adults. We have an 8-month-old when we put our Batman or wonderwoman masks, he immediately reaches for the color. Wearing a mask with a familiar logo can help your child be more at ease. And for every mask that's purchased we donate a medical-grade version to first responders in partnership of the first responders children's foundation. Reporter: Filling a need and creating a bright spot when families need it most. Having some fun and levity and then mixing that with information can be really beneficial. That's so great, erielle, mask club went viral. You see how great it is. It's been a huge success. Yeah, this has been a great idea. Trevor said they have donated nearly 100,000 masks already. Clearly this idea of wearing a branded logo mask while doing good is really resonating. It's a win-win. It's scary to me sometimes when you see people because it's jarring to see people in masks all of a sudden. What tools can parents use when they talk with their children? Dr. Taylor said it's important to press upon their kids they're taking care of themselves and others. This is a safety precaution, just like wearing a helmet when riding a bike, or buckling the seat belt when in a car, and she also says that it's important to have these honest conversations with these kids. Be upfront with them, lead by example when you're comfortable wearing your own mask, children see that and they're more at ease. Kids are certainly resilient. We appreciate it. And there's much more ahead on "What you need to know" --

