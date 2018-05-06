What is PTSD?

More
PTSD symptoms occur after a traumatic event but may not appear for months or years later.
0:47 | 06/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is PTSD?
Yeah. I. You are. The. An. Oh. And. And. Oh. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55671373,"title":"What is PTSD?","duration":"0:47","description":"PTSD symptoms occur after a traumatic event but may not appear for months or years later. ","url":"/Health/video/ptsd--55671373","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.