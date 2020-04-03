How to self-quarantine during novel coronavirus

More
If a person is exposed to COVID-19, it is vital to self-quarantine for 14 days.
0:44 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to self-quarantine during novel coronavirus
I. A or. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"If a person is exposed to COVID-19, it is vital to self-quarantine for 14 days. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69389938","title":"How to self-quarantine during novel coronavirus","url":"/Health/video/quarantine-coronavirus-69389938"}