Transcript for Rate of COVID-19 infection skyrockets in New York state

Well David I think you'll agree ever since this crisis came to this country a couple of weeks ago this is probably the most sobering news that we receive from the governor this morning. That the infection rate is going up much much faster than expected it is basically. Doubling. Every three days and he had said that he wants a 1101000. Hospital beds in New York State for the expected crush of sick patients now he is saying he needs a hundred and 40000. Beds because of this new much higher expected infection rate. The governor delivered just disturbing news this morning here at the Jacob Javits convention center which is now being converted by FEMA into four separate 250. Hospital bed hospitals. It is not going to be taking sic corona virus patients instead it is going to be taking. Patients from other hospitals that get sick from a variety of other elements to Hamel the expected overload because of this crisis. The governor this morning said the apex the worst of this crisis will not yet. For another fourteen to 21 days right now in New York State we only have 53000. Hospital beds he said we are going to need. So many more. This whole discussion all along has been how fast does the rate of increase spread. And can we slow the rate of increase. We're not slowing it and it is accelerating. On its own. One of the forecasters said to me we were looking at a freight train. Coming across the country were now looking at a bullet train. Because the numbers are going up that quickly. And the governor this morning said that 400 translators have now arrived in New York City. Promise seem not bad at one point today he became. Very very angry saying that is not merely the number of ventilator is that we need he said. We are going to need something much closer to the number of 30000. Ventilator is again just 400 arriving so far from FEMA today in New York. This morning the mayor visited the emergency management warehouse in Williamsburg where those 400 much needed regulators finally arrived. The mayor has also been on the warpath for the last couple weeks now demanding more hospital equipment and masks. We're the expected crush of cove in nineteen patients. This shipment of 400 it is going to buy us time with the war. Five days. It's not just like I'm biased. Weeks or month is gonna biased days given the growth in this crisis so right now please. Send players are blocked for public hospitals. But we need a lot more where that came from. Again the big news today as the infection rate in New York State is going up much higher must be much faster. Then previously expected it is basically. The number of patients doubling every. Three days right now and New York State we have 53 hospital beds. Yesterday the governor said he is gonna want a 1101000. Hospital beds to deal where this crisis. Now he is saying because of this new higher curve he wants to see a 140000. New hospital beds and New York City.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.