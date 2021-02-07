Relief from surprise medical bills in sight

A new regulation will ban health care providers from charging full price for procedures done by doctors outside a patient’s insurance plan, unless given consent by the patient.
Americans frustrated with surprise medical bills are getting some relief. The Biden administration says debating next year patients will be protected from high medical bills due to out of network care. A new regulation will ban health care providers from charging full price for procedures done by doctors outside a patient's insurance plan unless a patient gives consent.

