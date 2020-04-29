Now Playing: 3 in 4 people report having similar COVID-19 nightmares during quarantine

Now Playing: A frontline healthcare worker is donating graduation gowns to be used as PPE

Now Playing: Facing COVID-19 without clear sight or sound

Now Playing: By the numbers: The impact of COVID-19 on children

Now Playing: US cases of COVID-19 reach 1 million

Now Playing: Family dog may be 1st US canine to get COVID-19

Now Playing: Airlines changing policies as traveler numbers rise

Now Playing: Rare condition in children possibly tied to COVID-19

Now Playing: Chicago's Wrigley Field turned into food pantry

Now Playing: Mom and dad recovered from COVID-19, and finally met their 20-day-old newborn twins

Now Playing: How some Georgia businesses are happy to open their doors again during pandemic

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: How 1 personal trainer is powering through the pandemic

Now Playing: Texas Governor announces state will allow some businesses to reopen Friday

Now Playing: More than 50,000 dead in US from COVID-19

Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: April 28, 2020

Now Playing: Manufacturing company pays tribute to National Health Service workers