Remdesivir coronavirus drug trial shows ‘quite good news’: Fauci

More
Dr. Anthony Fauci touted the potential promise of the drug remdesivir, which may reduce recovery time for COVID-19 patients.
5:35 | 04/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Remdesivir coronavirus drug trial shows ‘quite good news’: Fauci

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:35","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci touted the potential promise of the drug remdesivir, which may reduce recovery time for COVID-19 patients.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70409717","title":"Remdesivir coronavirus drug trial shows ‘quite good news’: Fauci","url":"/Health/video/remdesivir-coronavirus-drug-trial-shows-good-news-fauci-70409717"}