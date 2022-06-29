'Remember, masks still work': Medical expert on 'tripledemic' threat

ABC News' Juju Chang spoke to ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel of Stanford Children’s Health about the "tripledemic" of flu, COVID and RSV afflicting the country during the holiday season.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live