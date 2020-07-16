Rep. Matt Gaetz: ‘People should wear masks when they're in public’

More
GOP congressman Matt Gaetz discusses the rise of cases in Florida, and defends keeping up confederate statues.
11:52 | 07/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Matt Gaetz: ‘People should wear masks when they're in public’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:52","description":"GOP congressman Matt Gaetz discusses the rise of cases in Florida, and defends keeping up confederate statues.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"71810663","title":"Rep. Matt Gaetz: ‘People should wear masks when they're in public’","url":"/Health/video/rep-matt-gaetz-people-wear-masks-public-71810663"}