Transcript for How to get a restful night sleep during the pandemic

Corona virus is keeping a lot of us up at night many are having a hard time relaxing and even getting to sleep and staying asleep so here to explain why this is happening. And what we can do to get that restful night is sleep medicine physician they knew Jeff Hamilton said thank you for being with us and tell us it. First like why sleep is more important than ever right now. Right. In asleep does not only a state of rest but it's also a time for recovery and restoration. During sleep we actually to create proteins called cite a kinds and other south. Decade fight infection and if you do get infected in house attacked the disease there was a study done actually that showed. People who slept less than seven hours or three times more likely to have the common cold or the realm of baton that are being Bryant virus. That compared to those is up more than eight hours. So you how strong immune system is important of course now more than ever. Wright says sleep is to sit and what are you seeing happen to sleep these days. With all the stress of everything that's going on. Yes you know we're seeing an increase in nightmares and strange vivid dreams the situation Laurie and certainly can cause stress and wreak Havoc on your subconscious. And work its way into your dreams also people are waking up more so eager more aware of the dream compared to as before and we're stressed eating or eating those. At a greasy acidic foods that not only cause indigestion. But can affect your dreams as well in the other thing is most people are working from home or they are unfortunately not working at all so they're staying up late they're sleeping in. They're napping were reading it really creating a social chat right that's right to what do you recommend to combat all of let you know it's important to have consistency in your life set the morning alarm take a shower get dressed. At some activity to your day. And consider a bedtime alarm about thirty minutes before bad shut down the electronics remember those blue wavelengths prevent your natural melatonin from being secretive. And hasn't bedtime ritual of regiment. Didn't the line it's. Puts on some relaxing music set the stage firstly have that ritual like some light reading or listening to a light hearted pod cast. He because I find what happens is right when I try to go to sleep. All the fears all the Strasser is all the things we've heard on the news or that I'm set on the news com and you think I have that sentiment you start just to really. Get so much Inzaghi you can't fall asleep initially what can you do to deal with that. If you fire happening confining racing thoughts. Set aside time maybe a couple of hours before that to journal write about what you thought about last night what you may potentially think about tonight. You might come up with a to do list at gratitude lent. Gripe list but it takes some of the steam out of those thoughts and it puts on paper. The other thing you might want to try his breathing exercises or even progressive relaxation so a form of that would be for instance if you and a as tense up your forehead. I and then relax. That relaxation that release of pressure. Actually kind of takes you are more relaxed state and you were before you weren't rest and if you do that from head to toe it can really help winding down yeah. I actually did that last night I went from tone ahead if it totally worked so that's it exactly right inch drill at any last invite her for many of us out there. I would say even though we're social distancing make sure to get out and get some right some might not only does it keep our certainty in rhythm or our internal clock instinct but it also gives as vitamin. It also prevents seasonal affective disorder of the winter blues. Am concerned that we're gonna see that because were cooped up inside remember many doctors are doing telemedicine now so. Reach out to them if you need to have unanswered such great tips we appreciate it canoe to Hamels and thank you very much looking forward to a good night's sleep tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.