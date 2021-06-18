24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Rhode Island to open the country's 1st safe injection site

ABC News&rsquo; Phil Lipof reports on Rhode Island&rsquo;s program which, starting March 2022, will let people who inject drugs to use do so at medical facilities, so staff can intervene in case of an overdose.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live