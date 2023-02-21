Robin Arzón on turning movement into a catalyst from 'powerless to powerful'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Peloton head instructor Robin Arzón about her latest children's book "Strong Baby" and her mission to help kids fall in love with movement.

February 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live