Schools begin to reopen worldwide

More
ABC News’ James Longman reports on students and teachers facing uncertain futures as they’re called back to the classroom.
5:39 | 07/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Schools begin to reopen worldwide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:39","description":"ABC News’ James Longman reports on students and teachers facing uncertain futures as they’re called back to the classroom.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"71788471","title":"Schools begin to reopen worldwide","url":"/Health/video/schools-begin-reopen-worldwide-71788471"}