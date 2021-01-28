Transcript for Scramble for coronavirus shots

This morning as the pandemic death tolls surges. Vaccine supplies art dwindling. It will be months before everyone who want the vaccine will be able to get one. FEMA and now in talks to send as many as 101000. Troops across the country. To help administer the shots the government does half. President Biden's team insist. They're not holding anything back. Any stockpiled it may have existed previously. No longer exists. Our practices to maintain a rolling inventory. Of two to three days of supply. That we can use to supplement any shortfalls and production. To ensure that we are making deliveries as committed. Some states still scrambling they catch up with the first stages of the rollout. In Texas the process is being compared to the Hunger Games. Supply is our biggest issue right now. We had a local clinic. That house like four senators and how is like you know at least there's no a thousand something workers they ask for a thousand doses the got a hundred. In Georgia one health provider losing its supply for the next six months after one medical center began backs in aiding teachers. Even though the state right now is only authorizing shots for health care workers' and people over 65. The scrambled to find a shot prompted one man to drive 18100 miles. Meanwhile the more contagious UK variant of the corona virus has now spread to 28 states as far as Alaska. The variant now prompting a stay at home recommendation. At the University of Michigan. Also on the rise in cases of a dangerous syndrome in children it's linked to the corona virus and called miss C. Parents should be on the lookout for specific symptoms. So parents should know off the back. Is that it's still very rare that what it looks like his and in total body inflammation that can be life threatening nausea abdominal pain. The vomiting swollen hands and feet in your rash some blood shot eyes red lips cracked lips as things like this that's what's gonna really get people. Wondering if this is NYSE and. And now more questions about the government's pandemic preparation. A whistle blower claiming since 2010. The Department of Health and Human Services has misused money. Earmarked for programs like vaccine research. Allegedly spending the money on removal of office furniture new subscriptions. And a salaries of people. Who didn't even work for the department.

