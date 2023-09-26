'I kept it secret': Matt Gutman details struggle with panic attacks in new book

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman about his new book "No time to Panic," a memoir about his journey to treat decades of suffering from panic attacks.

September 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live