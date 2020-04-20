Transcript for How Senator Booker is shifting his focus to the coronavirus pandemic

that. It's been a little over three months since senator Cory booker suspended his presidential campaign and now his focus has shifted to the coronavirus pandemic. Senator booker is here to tell us now about how he's helping to combat covid-19. Senator booker, thanks for being with us. As former mayor of Newark, new Jersey, you know what it's like to be on the frontlines, how are you helping to get cities and towns across the country to get support they need from the federal government? Well, I'm in the trenches of these negotiations. Yesterday, around the clock, my team is working to make sure that New Jersey's priorities are being met and so, the supplemental package looks like it's going to go forward this week with a lot more money for our small businesses here, especially working on a fund right now that's going to be set aside for very small businesses that often are not taking advantage of the ppe program because they don't have real access to their financial lenders. And then there's a lot more, we still have this crisis. We're seeing hospitalizations go down in New Jersey but we're still in the midst of this battle, so I was able to help win a lot of resources for our state hospitals and even as we look to the future, for testing. Talk about the recovery in your area as it pertains to lowering the number of covid cases, what are you trying to do to help in that regard? Well, look, right now, we're blessed that new jerseyans are all making a patriotic choice -- many people are staying home and social distancing, that has to continue for the foreseeable future. We need to focus a lot on populations that we see really getting hit by this. The nursing home work is really important. We need to have a lot more resources there, a lot more accountability and transparency after what happened in andover, New Jersey, so working closely with the governor on that as well as we're seeing these racial disparities, we can leave no one behind to the ravages of the covid virus and to see the rate of deaths so high among African-Americans and Latinos, and across the nation with native Americans as well, we're working really hard to get that data collection so we can analyze the problem, even more so to get the resources we need. You're working hard. Thank you for all that you do. Senator Cory booker, thanks for being with us today. Thank you for having me. Thank you so much.

