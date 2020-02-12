Transcript for Sheriff shuts down bar for violating COVID rules

Co owner of a Staten Island bar is behind bars this morning. After refusing to shut down despite numerous violations. The business to five to shut down orders on multiple locations and last night. Was the final strike Eyewitness News reporter Derek callers live in the granite city section of Staten Island with the details Daryn. And can the co owners of this bar defiantly called it. An autonomous zone more that is not the case anymore as you can see behind me the sheriff's office is parked outside of Mac's public als. And and they arrested one of the owners Danny prestige taken into custody Tuesday night. As a crowd gathered outside the grand city club doing all the things and you're not supposed to be doing right now crowding together yelling many without a mask. This videos courtesy of the Staten Island advance FaceBook page. Pressly arrested after being warned he's not allowed to serve customers indoors this is an orange cove it hotspots. Any indoor dining is not allowed the needless to say so those who showed up here last night disagreed with the arrests. This man was arrested. For trying to colonel living and pay his taxes. That is in granite street. This is disgusting this is selective enforcement this is unconstitutional. Unclear what he's charged with previously. The other co owner of this part shall be that they are struggling in. They're basically desperate they don't know what's that what else to do because they fillets are about to have to shut down for good this morning I did reach out to him. He did not have any comments reporting like your great city Staten islander Waller channel seven Eyewitness News.

