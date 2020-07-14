Transcript for Single mother survives COVID-19 and becomes first convalescent plasma donor in US

We're back now with the single mom facing the devastating medical news that she had contracted coronavirus. What doctors told her and how she persevered and made history. My name is Tiffany pinckney. I'm a resident of Harlem, new York. I'm 39 years old. I work for the department of homeless services down on wall Street as a community coordinator. I'm a single mom of two amazing young men. So before the pandemic I had no pre-existing health conditions. My children and I get our physicals done every November. I honestly didn't take the pandemic as serious as the das to come would bring. Early on, I did begin to feel symptoms that were allergy and flu-like, what drove to me the emergency room was the fact that I had a fever and I had never gotten a fever for allergies before. When I first heard the words that I was in fact positive for coronavirus, I began to think about everyone in my surroundings. I think the worst part for me was when I was on my bathroom floor, praying and crying, and saying to god, I can't die premar churchly. There's no vaccine. The only thing I have to rely on is my faith. Fortunately my sons did not get covid-19 and they did not display any symptoms of having the virus. I became the first person in the United States to donate convalescent plasma. They informed me that I would be re-tested for the virus, through my blood. The very next day I ended up receiving a phone call, it was a doctor who had tested me for coronavirus. And she said, Ms. Pinckney, we have amazing news, I was like, okay, what's the news? She said you're no longer positive for coronavirus, but your body is producing antibodies at a rapid pace. I went into a blood center they referred me to, they extracted plasma from my blood and then it was just kind of like a waiting process to see if the plasma would in fact help someone. I was basically like a needle in a haystack, I'm simply grateful to have survived the coronavirus and give back in this capacity. I learned about life, it's very short. Right? Here today, gone today. Never take life for granted, you know, live every moment as if it's the last. And that's what I've learned from this ordeal. I love that. Thank you for being a hero.

