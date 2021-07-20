Transcript for At least 9 states attempt to block mask mandates in schools

Ask realizations are on the rise in 37 states as a highly contagious still the variance surges across the country. Trevor off has more from Tennessee. This morning the American academy of pediatrics contradicting guidance from the CDC saying all kids returning to the classroom need to mask up we learned. This year and one of the things we learned that masking works the AP's new guidance recommending children over the age of two Wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Coming at some schools are back in session. These pictures showing mask was Arizona students starting their new year. After some districts there already decided to allow kids to come back without them our whole always how to say at a popular esteem or longer. Or be murals are. As of now only children twelve and over can get the vaccine. The feasibility of determining a parent I apple whose vaccinated and who's not among students is really going to be challenging. But at least nine states are attempting to block mask mandates from reaching their schools this as the country battles a contagious delta variant. The weekly average number of cases in the US up nearly 300%. In the past month nearly every state seeing increasing Coby Casey's. In Florida one hospital system raising its Covert fret too high. After seeing its hospitalizations more than double in the past two weeks. A top doctors vaccinations are still the answer. And Diana of course a child doesn't have to be infected with Kobe nineteen to be profoundly impacted by it this morning ABC news has obtained exclusive unpublished data from the CDC that says over the course of the pandemic an estimated 1191000. Children. Have lost a primary caregiver took over nineteen associated death. Diane. That's Trevor thanks for that let's bring an epidemiologist ABC's medical contributor doctor Todd Eller and for more on this actor Chad thanks for being here. Sense of all of this because this seems a conflicting guidance on masks and schools the CDC says. Vaccinated students and teachers don't have to Wear masks now the AP says everyone in school should Wear masks so what do you recommend. You're good morning Diane and no I think this is this is interstate you know and viral dynamics are such that cases arising. And you a substantial part of the population that's unvaccinated. Still most children are. Then I think it does make sense what he and American academy of pediatrics is aimed at that level of safety and consider asking for when your when your in school. At the same time. You know the CDC guidance of that and saying that if you are fully vaccinated you're really protected. And around the airport you don't necessarily help to mask I mean. You know that I think that's OK is well with that said. Overall cases are on the rise a lot of unvaccinated children you may not know who's backseat and who's not. I think it makes sense right now to consider masking indoors. And what is for people who had to Covanta right there may not be vaccinated but they say well I already have immunity because. I already have it. Well so you know their right you know did you have immunity but the question is would be better if they got more immunity and we know that the vaccine actually raises those key antibodies. To a higher level than the actual virus does so I still think it makes sense to listen to car and guidance which says still get vaccinated it's okay to wait while you could wait three months after infection before getting to actually I was still recommended those vaccines are so powerful. And we've heard a health officials call the recent surge in cases of pandemic of the unvaccinated. Now are getting some new numbers on that and Merrill in the governor's office says. Everyone of the 130 people who died of covad nineteen last month. All of them unvaccinated. And Louisiana's governor says that since February 97%. Of the State's cases and deaths have been among people who were not fully vaccinated so. What are those numbers tell you about where we are in the pandemic right now. Write the statement that who we're in a pandemic of the unvaccinated U it is a bit stigma ties in which which I don't love. But at the same time. There's so much truth to it. Indeed get so disparaged that there's so many more cases and hospitalizations. And deaths that are occurring in the unvaccinated. That that I think that we just have to keep trying to us. You know. It get. Are you know other Americans roll up your sleeves and and didn't take the vaccine. But we're facing a lot of mistrust. You know in the in the final 30% of adults remain unvaccinated. And you know I just think that again. Did you can talk to the people that you do you trust whether it's a provider. But you know whether it's that he a religious figure that that you argued or close to war whether it's a friend but a trusted friend someone that you really think. You know he's making sounds I think that's the way that we have to sort of go door to door at this point to try to get people you know vaccinated is tricky. It sure is doctor Eller and we appreciate your time today as always thank you. Pictured and.

