Transcript for Many states begin to lift lockdowns

battle raging here at home between saving lives and restoring livelihoods, as many states begin to lift their lockdowns, Colorado is in the thick of reopening amidst concerns about some establishments not respecting distancing rules. Denver mayor Michael Hancock joining us now with the challenges that he's facing. Mayor, thank you for being with us. Give us a feeling of how it's going right there in Denver. Amy, thanks for having me. Glad to be with you this morning. You know what, we think it's going pretty well actually. Outside of a few isolated incidents where businesses have decided to defy the governor's order, for the most part businesses here in Denver are complying with the orders and helping us all get through this. You mentioned rogue businesses, a restaurant in castle rock, 30 minutes from Denver that opened up illegally to very large crowds on mother's day weekend. What's your response to that? Have you seen anything like that happening in Denver proper? You know what, we were -- my wife and I were watching the news and we were just as stunned as everyone in Colorado at the actions of that business owner in castle rock, you know, very disappointing. But I got to say, I believe the governor made the right decision and that was to be very clear that you don't defy the orders of the state in order to keep people safe. We heard from Dr. Anthony Fauci who warned of needless suffering and death if the country opens too quickly. How will you and the governor if you have to pull back, is that always on the table? That's always on the table. Listen, here's a couple of things that we got to remember -- this virus is still here. This virus will be here for a while. Which means that as we begin to open up our economy and our businesses, we have to operate with caution and that's why we have certain orders in place such as mask wearing while in public and interacting in public spaces. We encourage folks to wash their hands, sanitizing stations set up for individuals. The reality with the virus, with us at all times, we must take the steps to be very careful and be smart about how we protect ourselves and protect one another, so, yeah, we can do these things but we got to remember that this virus isn't going to away, still has the ability to hurt. That's why we'll lead with the advice of public health administers constantly measuring and watching and monitoring the metrics in terms of hospital infections and deaths, will continue to give us advice on how best to monitor the situation going forward. Mayor, thank you for being with us today. We appreciate It absolutely, any time.

