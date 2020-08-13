Stopping Pandemics

More
Dr. Anthony Fauci and experts analyze why the pandemic is wreaking havoc on communities, and the lessons we can learn from pandemics throughout history.
13:52 | 08/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stopping Pandemics

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"13:52","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci and experts analyze why the pandemic is wreaking havoc on communities, and the lessons we can learn from pandemics throughout history.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"72359580","title":"Stopping Pandemics","url":"/Health/video/stopping-pandemics-72359580"}