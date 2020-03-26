Transcript for Here are a few of the stories we’re watching

We turn now though to ABC's Rachel Scott who is in Washington with all the latest headlines for us good afternoon regional. Thanks Amy and we begin with some big news on the employment front. Those staggering new job numbers just out 3.2. Eight million applying for unemployment in one week. That's about the equivalent of the entire population of the city of Chicago. Also the senate approving a historic two trillion dollar corona virus emergency package and a unanimous bipartisan vote. And now goes to a house voice vote tomorrow. And the Pentagon is halting overseas Newman for US troops for sixty days. Defense Secretary asked for issued the stock move in order for all uniformed and civilian personnel as well as their families to help contain the spread of the corona virus. The Mormon Church is now suspending all temple activities due to an outbreak they say the decision was made by a desire to be good global citizens. This adds a youth Todd county hard hit by the virus is telling residents to stay home and asking visitors to stay away from the ski resort community a Park City. And how blast from the past in Western Pennsylvania and demand for whole milk delivery on the rise as people stay in their homes. Friends and Gary says it has seen a quote tidal wave of interest in their deliveries of milk butter pigs and other products the milkman is back Amy and probably sitting very bitchy yes I'm sure he is or she Rachel thanks for being with us.

