Does storing avocados under water in fridge work?

Dr. Alok Patel breaks down if this is a good life hack, plus the CDC is issuing new guidance and encouraging doctors to consider more blood testing for PFAS.

January 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live