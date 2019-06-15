Student battling leukemia beats the odds, graduates as prom king

Tom Sweeney, of Philadelphia, was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 13, but that didn't stop him from graduating with the rest of his class.
0:51 | 06/15/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Student battling leukemia beats the odds, graduates as prom king
In. Okay. Yeah yeah. Yeah. Man. I wanna be an inspirational to people ball I didn't think this many people would be interstate in lol may. I irradiation in and then he relapsed. And then he had to have a bone marrow transplant. And then link steer he had bilateral hip replacements do the chemotherapy eating through the joints in the hips. By a key areas today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

