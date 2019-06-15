-
Now Playing: Parents lose custody over son after refusing traditional treatment for leukemia
-
Now Playing: WWE wrestler Roman Reigns opens up about his leukemia battle
-
Now Playing: Cancer survivor fears anti-vax parents are putting sick kids at risk
-
Now Playing: Student battling leukemia beats the odds, graduates as prom king
-
Now Playing: How parents and children can support each other's weight loss
-
Now Playing: Half of dads report being told they are parenting wrong, survey finds
-
Now Playing: Humans eat 5 grams of plastic per week: Report
-
Now Playing: What is assisted suicide?
-
Now Playing: Over 100 hospital employees line halls to honor late nurse who became an organ donor
-
Now Playing: Republican EPA chiefs blast Pres. Trump's handling of EPA
-
Now Playing: Generation Z tackles climate change
-
Now Playing: The high cost of fertility treatments
-
Now Playing: New study links artificial light at night with weight gain in women
-
Now Playing: Sleeping with artificial light linked to potential obesity for women: Study
-
Now Playing: Abdominal fat may put men at greater risk for prostate cancer
-
Now Playing: How to do digital detox?
-
Now Playing: Kids with autism are transformed into superheroes in magical photoshoot
-
Now Playing: This new CPR dummy attachment with breasts could help save women's lives
-
Now Playing: Can having a pet help your heart?
-
Now Playing: Study links irregular sleep patterns to metabolic disorder