Transcript for New surge of cases in California hospital

With coronavirus cases surging, doctors in California are working tirelessly as the number of hospitalizations soar, here to discuss the state of his hospital right now is the C.O.O. Of cedars-sinai in Los Angeles, Dr. Jeff Smith. Dr. Smith, thanks so much for being with us. Give us a sense of what the average age of covid patients are now at cedars-sinai, and how that compares to what that was earlier around late April. We're seeing a younger population of patients here the highest number are between the ages of 40 and 49. Much different than we were seeing in late April, typically 80-year-old patients and above. Much higher percentage coming from nursing homes. A big warning, what does is cedars-sinai doing now to protect your staff during this second surge? We worked hard during this entire time to prepare, specifically making sure we have enough personal protective equipment, which we do, for both our patients as well as our staff. We're screening our staff for symptoms. We're taking their temperatures. We're requiring them to wear masks as we do for anybody who enters our hospital at any time. As well as encouraging frequent handwashing. Dr. Smith, while you're taking care of sick covid patients and other patients, researchers there at your hospital are also participating in cutting-edge coronavirus studies. Tell us what you've learned so far. Well, we have well over 30 studies going on here and through time, we're learning more about this virus and how to care for patients and support their care. That includes flipping patients over on their stomach while they're being ventilated to increase the oxygen that enters through their lungs, that includes the use of anti-viral medications like remdesivir and includes the use of steroids to decrease the inflammatory response. And it includes the use of blood thinners to help prevent blood clots and clots that can go to lungs that can injure or kill patients. That's certainly good news, we're talking about how your hospital has been flooded with covid-19 patients, but obviously people still have regular ailments and so a lot of people wonder how safe is it for someone to visit your hospital right now if they don't have covid-19 but are suffering from an unrelated illness. Yes, this is very important. We continue to have capacity to treat all patients with covid or without covid. Early on in this pandemic, we've seen people avoid necessary and emergent care. Sometimes for heart attacks or strokes or other things. At some points we were also delaying scheduled surgeries. Sometimes those surgeries can be for important things, like brain surgery, or spinal surgery, or cancer surgery, so we think it's really important to stay open for those scheduled procedures and noncovid medical needs. We're able to care for patients safely, we test all patients as they're coming into our hospital for covid. And our covid patients are kept in a separate part of the hospital and isolated. And so we're confident that we can careor patients safely. Dr. Jeff Smith, thank you so much for all that you do, your staff is doing for keeping us healthy and safe. We appreciate your time today as well. Thank you for your support.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.