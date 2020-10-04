Transcript for Surgeon general on why minorities are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19

The president's direction. Yesterday I met with 2000. Hispanic leaders from their communities in today. The vice president let a phone call that I was on with hundreds of African American leaders including the reverend Jesse Jackson. Including Derrick Johnson of the NAACP. Including the National Medical Association. And black nurses association. To talk about. Some of the alarming trends were observing regarding the impact of cook at nineteen communities of color. And you've heard the stats. In New York City Hispanics. Represent the majority of deaths. And Milwaukee County blacks are 25% of the population would almost 50% of the cases and 75% of the deaths. So what's gone. Well it's alarming. But it's not surprising that people of color have a greater burden of chronic health conditions. African Americans and native Americans. Excuse me develop high blood pressure much younger ages. That's less likely to be under control and at greater harm to their organs. Puerto Ricans have higher rates of asthma and black boys are three times as likely to divestment their white counterparts. As a matter of fact. I think carrying around an inhaler in my pocket for forty years. I fear of having a fatal asthma attack. And I hope that showing you this inhaler. Shows little kids without them all across the country that they can girl to be surgeon general one day. But I more immediately share that everyone knows it doesn't matter if you looked fit. If you look beyond you were still at risk for getting and spreading in dying from corona virus. The chronic burden of medical bills that likely to make people of color especially. Let's resilient to the gravity of the cove in nineteen and if possibly and back likely. That the burden of social ills is also contributing. Social distancing and tell working mean or critical when you've heard doctor Burke conductor felt you talk about. How they prevent the spread of corona virus it only one in five African Americans and one of six Hispanics have a job that lets them work from home. People of color are more likely to live in densely packed areas and a multi generational housing. With situations which create higher risk for spread of a highly contagious disease like cove in nineteen. We tell people to wash their hands but a study showed 30% of the homes on Navajo Nation don't have running water so how are they gonna do that. And some great people of color experience. Both more likely exposure to code it nineteen increased complications from it. But let me be crystal clear we do not think people of color a biologically we're genetically pre disposed to get cove in nineteen. There is nothing inherently wrong with it. But they are socially pre disposed of corona virus exposure exposure and have a higher incidence of that period is either that puts you at risk for severe complications the corona virus. But if the vice president shared on the call this morning this history and I want you to hear me say this it does not have to be our nation's future. We're taking steps now in the midst of the Covert nineteen pandemic to reach protect and strengthen our communities impacted by this disease and especially our communities of color. More details will be forthcoming but we are actively working about the vice president is CDC director laid out today. Data collection targeted outreach to communities of color and increasing financial employment education housing. Social and health supports so that everybody has an equal chance to be healthy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.