Transcript for Surgeon general warns misinformation prolonging pandemic, putting lives at risk

And a surgeon general is warning Americans about the urgent threat of health misinformation amid stalling vaccination rates. According to advisory misinformation has prolonged the pandemic and put lives at risk by selling mistrust and causing people to reject public health measures. Now the surgeon general says nearly every death we are currently seeing from -- nineteen. Could have been prevented. Every week I talked to doctors and nurses across our country were burning out AZ scarecrow more and more patience with Cody nineteen and never got vaccinated. All too often because they were misled and misinformation. We must confront misinformation as a nation. Every one of us has the power and a responsibility. To make a difference in this fight lives started and. And Sergio Jenna at the surgeon general and a birthday joins us now live now for more on this document you thanks for being here. Using misinformation is now costing lives in that we all have the power and responsibility to fight it so he's explaining. Where this misinformation is coming from and how those of us who aren't doctors can recognize it. Well it's a really important question misinformation has been around for a long time. But what is new is that health misinformation is now spreading at a speed and scale that we haven't seen before in party aided and abetted by technology platforms. When it comes at Kobe nineteen in particular. We are seeing misinformation about masks nmap vaccines that are leading people to make decisions that are harming him there Hal. Now you have to be a doctor or nurse to be able to address misinformation. We have the power to what we choose to share. To control some of this prejudice misinformation because a lot of the misinformation being spread. Is being done so inadvertently by people who think they're sharing helpful information so bottom line if you're an individual out there before you share a poster an article. Ask if it's coming from a scientific source is a credible and if you're not sure don't share. Doctor birthday the administration's plan to boost vaccination rates by sending people door to door. Has been at miss characterized by some Republican elected officials at this scheme basically to force vaccinations. On the public so what is the purpose of this door to door campaign and what's your message to those who have been criticizing it. For the local door to door campaign is about neighbors and community members looking out for each other. What it was happening in communities all across America. These people are recognizing that the vaccination is a way to protect themselves their families and their communities and their volunteering. To knock on doors to call neighbors to check on people and make sure that they've got the information they need about the vaccine to make a decision for themselves. That is people cannot preach at us so we should be doing in America during this time to time in this pandemic. And I think the more that happens the more people are reaching out motivated by desire to keep their community safe I think the better off we'll be. Another customer they some have also criticized the administration's vaccination push saying that getting a vaccine should be a personal choice what's your response to that. Well the vaccine is a personal choice and people are making that choice every day infect hundreds of thousands of people every day. Are choosing to get back stated we have the highest. That's seen confidence levels that we've had at any point during this covic nineteen pandemic that's all good news. But we won't be satisfied and we shouldn't be satisfied as a country until everyone is protected that doesn't mean an end when needs to be forced to get the vaccine but it does mean. That everyone has the right to get accurate information about the vaccine so they can make decisions for themselves here's a challenge it misinformation. Health misinformation takes away our power. To make the right decisions for ourselves and our families that's why issued the surgeon general's advisory because cut combating misinformation. Cassidy a priority and he needs to be an all of society approach. And doctor rumor the you've talked about these social media platforms just amplifying the misinformation regarding Kobe's nineteen and vaccines. What exactly have you witnessed what events are examples of misinformation that have really concerned do it more mart recently. Paul we've seen during this cup in nineteen pandemic on social media is that people who willfully spreading misinformation. Often are enabled and allowed to do so for far too long. We've seen the algorithms on social media platforms. Direct con tent that is inaccurate more and more to people went six and soon back I think initially. And we've also seen that there's a lack of transparency. That there's a tremendous amount of misinformation being transacted on these sites. But they did any information is not shared publicly so as a general public we don't know exactly how bad the problem as. All of this is highly problematic and it's why today and this advisory I called out. Tech companies in particular. For the responsibility they have to take action to be accountable and transparent and help stop the flow of misinformation on their side. And a recent ABC news in Washington Post poll found that 73%. Of people are hesitant about getting vaccinated say they think officials are exaggerating. The risk of the delta Berrian and 79%. Think they have little or no risk. I'm getting sick from cold would nineteen so what do you make of that and how do you regain the trust of this segment of the population. Well I worry when I see statistics like that and I worry when I hear people who say that that covic nineteen. Crisis is not real or that the virus is just like the flu. It's not we know from science and from experience that this virus is far more dangerous than the flu. I have lots ten family members to cope in nineteen. Many others have lost many of their loved ones this is real for the good news is we have a way to protect people and that's getting vaccinated the way to get through to people though ultimately. These are trusted sources we want to hear from our doctors and nurses many people want it got to their family and friends before they make a decision that a vaccine. So my approach a surgeon general has to meet people where they are to listen I understand their concerns. That's a support local doctors and nurses and their communities. Critics should they have the tools to reach out hide from the men women and young people and their communities where at risk. But to make sure they have information they need to get vaccinated. And Doctor Murray be just mentioned that you lost ten family members to Kobe and so first of on very sorry for your loss. And I guess I really want to know how difficult it is for you knowing that these deaths were seeing today. Are preventable. If they've been what does it mean what is the message you are trying to it. In one or two lines you have the floor here as you've lost family members and this can be prevented what do you say at this moment from the heart. But when I would just sit anyone out there who's listening who's wondering whether it's so important get vaccinated. Don't just say that every death that happens right now because it covic nineteen. It's a tragedy in part because it's preventable. I've seen how painful can be to lose family members included nineteen and I don't want any other family to have to go through that to go through what my family has gone through. It's approved please take a look at the facts that the information about the vaccine the reason so many doctors are getting vaccinated themselves. And recommending it their families this is the single best way for us to protect the people we love and to end this and surgeon general doctor rather make Murphy thank you so much for your time thank you so much take care.

