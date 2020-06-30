Transcript for Tacoma mayor talks Washington coronavirus surge

Erielle, thank you so much. Let's turn back now to the record-setting coronavirus cases. New cases are once again surging in Washington state. That of course, where the first confirmed of coronavirus was back in January. On Saturday, peers county, Washington, reported its highest number of new cases in April. The county seat is Tacoma, mayor Victoria woodards is here with me now. Thank you for being with us. To what do you attribute this latest surge? What we really attributing this to, people are getting out more, there's nothing that ties them to any age group, any particular, it's not our care facilities. It's really people just getting out and about. The weather is nice and I think we're not paying as close attention to our social distancing, not wearing our masks as much as we should. What -- different communities all over the country are trying to reopen in phases. You all, I think it's phase two, but it's different in different places. Do you have a level of concern, fear now, what are the chances that you might have to go backwards because of the surge you're seeing? I think what's going happen, we'll probably stay at phase two just a little while longer. I don't think that we'll go backwards. I think that we have a community that listens. You can see that by the fact that we were able to flatten the curve, you know, after a while. So we listened. I think we need to make people more aware. I think we'll stay in phase two just a little bit longer. Something else I want to ask you about, the mayors for guaranteed income, this idea of universal basic income, it's something that people are starting to hear more about because of Andrew yang when he was running for president. But you have essentially signed on. You have a little coalition of mayors around the country who are pushing this idea, how could this work? How would it be helpful now to be able to give people a guaranteed check if you will every single month? How would that help even through a pandemic right now? To be able to offer a universal basic income would help those struggling families, they make it from paycheck to paycheck, but if they have a flat tire or their brakes go out, or the simplest of emergencies they're completely set back. Especially in this time of coronavirus. Well, that's a coalition that we talked to the mayor of Stockton that I know you're in partnership with. It's an idea that maybe is catching on, but madam mayor, thank you for being here. We went through it here in new York. We are rooting for you and pulling for you. Thank you for taking some time with us today. Thanks for having me. Have a great day.

