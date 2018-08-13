Transcript for Young children talking back and forth with adults strengthens brain language region

You talk tiered children and you try to squeeze in bedtime stories all to increase the number of words they're hearing early in life. Look good the quality of words matter just as much as the number of words we have language development. In new study researchers followed forty children from the ages four and six and their parents. According to conversations performing standard tests and imaging the brains of the children. The kids who wouldn't he didn't back and forth conversations with their parents had more activity and apartment brain. Responsible for linguists development and what better comparable. That fair to the kids whose parents simply talked at them. Suggesting that dialogue between the parents and the kids with stimulating important areas of the Bernie. Experts tell us the quality of the words still matter parents and teachers should try to engage kids in conversations. Completely stimulate their theory active and curious history. Would this medical minute analyst at that.

