Transcript for Tentative deal reached in Ohio opioid lawsuit

Today a federal court case with potentially massive impact on the OP oil crisis was set to get under way. But this morning in court the judge announcing he'd been alerted to a last minute middle of the night settlement. With three drug distributors and the drug manufacturer agreeing to pay to Ohio counties 260. Million dollars. This settlement gives us hope that will be able to make significant impact on the issues that we face. Those companies were being sued for their alleged role in contributing to the old Hewitt addiction crisis the latest data from the Department of Health and Human Services says 130 Americans died every gate from OP it related overdoses in 2078. Ohio had the second highest rate of any state in the country with a double that national average Monday's settlement involved Cuyahoga and summit county's trial was expected to be a Bellwether. More than 2300. Cases. Accusing drug companies of wrongdoing. This is a national emergency. Right now. All companies all municipalities on militants need. Combatants prices as part of the agreement county officials plan to use the settlement money to directly combat the OP Lloyd epidemic. Putting those funds toward treatment plants care for kids whose parents died from overdoses and criminal justice issues. When people decide they need help. We need to get them help immediately and this is going to give summoning kind of the opportunity futures. One of the defendants in Monday's case did not reach a settlement that's pharmacy chain Walgreens. The trial for their ongoing case could begin in a few months cover all ABC news New York.

