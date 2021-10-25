Tik Talk: The 'Fitness Marshall' on at-home fitness and body positivity

ABC News' Rachel Scott speaks with fitness influencer Caleb Marshall, known as "The Fitness Marshall" on TikTok, on his fitness dance videos that have created a viral sensation.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live