How much toothpaste is too much for kids?

The CDC warns that many children are using an unhealthy amount of toothpaste while brushing.
0:24 | 02/04/19

Transcript for How much toothpaste is too much for kids?
And help mirrors under study is warning parents to make sure your children don't use too much toothpaste the CDC found too many children. Are using to much of it when they brushed the agency says over using fluoride. That's all can lead to street yours watching T. As they get older kids under three should use an amount the size of a grain of rice children ages three to six should use them. I'm out the size of a.

