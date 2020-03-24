Transcript for Traces of the coronavirus survived 17 days on surfaces of cruise ship

This morning there is new information about the diamond princess the cruise ship quarantine off Japan last month lessons and that's the CDC found traces of corn a virus. On surfaces and passenger cabins. Seventeen days after the passengers laughed as far longer and was known for some are surfaces. President Trump's announcement that a malaria drug is being tested to prevent the corona virus is causing problems. First Laura Quinn is now in short supply for those who need it Sackett. It can be toxic if administered improperly an Arizona man died and his wife is in critical condition. After self medicated with or quit the took a former used to clean aquarium tanks.

