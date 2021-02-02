Transcript for Tracking the virus: 1 year of life with COVID-19

Ms. Williams a realist who. An innate brilliance in the icu. After that it was kind of learn who. Ran and. More than 400000 American lives. And now those lost to cope at nineteen. Tonight there is growing concern at this hour over a possible outbreak of a mystery virus. The only confirmed case in the US a man in his thirties who flew to Seattle from Wuhan China the outbreaks at the center last Wednesday. This morning the CDC announced confirmation. But the second case of novel corona virus in the US a new warning from the State Department urging Americans to reconsider travel to all of China. Probably by mid February. Every one what's your arm or back that we are seeing its emergence and Nicky brakes and China have a scoring. I controlled and seeing the devastating impact. In other parts of the globe. I hate by march you're sounding the alarm bells. We will be suspending the whole travel from Europe to the United States for the next thirty days. That's officers. It was tested. And Colin doctoring and there and they certainly don't in my turns back we missed the mark trouble where we were very slow to think about contact tracing we are very sort of pick out our interventions. Blank increased social distancing doers notes or federal mandate to get its cars under control Americans should be prepared for more than 100000. Deaths before we get through this. You open up could lead to death and you write that you know like. Staying at home leads to death those. Are sitting Dallas. Richard department sheer. One in order to go the other hospitals millions. And you're literally. Plus there's there was an. Reluctant explorers and her newsroom was exploding all these patients here. And helpful always put your home. We're also setting updated couple friends outside her hospital. Her serve as a border fleeing war these will be in nineteen patients. There are people waiting and waiting room in the and that's it no please bring you want because every school. That is like pretty much as close a definition of system collapses you can get. Those first few months we're just. And indoors it was everything was. Hostels are saturated and we're saturated and everyone's work schedule was saturated like your note under its big steel. Your emotions. Did and it does he eat he didn't aren't half as much a voice. He created. Such a remarkable situation where some state implemented intervention to other students. And then he consistently sob and fires moved around this country and recap. And. Since Memorial Day Texas has sheet at 36% increase in code that are related hospitalizations. We have actually involved and I may purchase and me me thinking I'm getting married did you. It was the weekend before it went into the hospital. I noticed where my bonds were little little net and had a real bad attack and my oxygen down into the seventies. And when that happened behind it released scared me because I couldn't breathe and lows they could pose underwater. Yeah. Entity at. They can't take it top absolutely got testy he went aren't there. You see this. This is really I don't know what is the goal. This morning Arizona likes to use nearing capacity. Filling up with Covert locations as expected dental. Its revised up its Texas with five straight days of more than a hundred deaths is hospitals under stress. It's and dances in ordained ministers and he's on emeritus at the hospital. They got a sixteen. Hours it's more than we ever and his daughter imagine. Or even expect it you know that danger he clicked in me thank you look I have. I still have a life. I may your comments here Sina and we're doing this. It really did Swiss and Canadian thank you look I have to get through this. It was right then after that it was this a city hill and in my healing. And the official last week it of the summer. As we go on the other side of Labor Day an entry into the pool. We wanna go into that with a running stock in the right direction. Anyone is responsible remedy this should not remain as prisoners United States of America. The president tweeting today about leaving Walter Reed telling the American people don't be afraid of covad. Don't let it dominate your life. This is not yes you know immune compromised people mind healthy 53 year old mother. What her life was cut short within two months of having this virus and her body. On Saturday Wisconsin logging nearly 2900. New cases a record high paired with record hospitalizations. And deaths in this week. Polling places have never looked quite like that I. So historically when we would vote in a classroom this year we wanted the chance every voter to. Who live. Thank go I didn't downbeat on stage declaring victory and assuming the title of president elect of the United States. Action escrow. We've seen over 2000 deaths in the United States in the single day coursing around 200000. Cases in a single day. Our baseline is unacceptably high I really afraid over the next months in between Thanksgiving and Christmas we're gonna see some major surges. It is our intention to stay open and possibly could to keep people employed and also you know. Uplift our community because our fear is. You know kind of a beacon of the neighborhood and I think people all. Found comfort in nine over here we are still love him. Business owners in Los Angeles fired up and fed up. Protesting against you stay at home orders now if that there is icy use that. This their former dining area you can see now is basically has become like hey packing facilities. For. All of our bingo and take away orders. Restaurants represents an environment where there's greater chance for disease transmission. They often have more information. Without a marathon and be seen an example Dugard and parks restaurants. Where super Schroeder fans have taken place heard. Here inside the Golden State is definitely been a really tough week. Informing our staff and on our customers about our plans to close. And last sort of like an Angel all saddened this guy. And drops of I don't cash bonus and B your fourth and airlines the. The push to get more Americans vaccinated quickly New York City opening so called vaccine mega site's trying to beat the historic demand. Getting the vaccine is very emotional forming we've all been dealing with this. For what seems like Terry it's probably been nine months it's really are here. Frustration is mounting over a campaign ads are behind schedule officials slamming the federal government's vaccine roll out strategy. We got to organize this like the national emergency that it is we sat back and assume that somehow. Creating the vaccine was all we had to do. Our plan starts at money aggressive. Safe and effective vaccination campaign. To meet our goal of administering. 100. Million shots. And our first hundred days in office. Obviously not the last target emerging infectious disease walk out and are we have to be vigilant bulletin in the waiting which he would get fired. I knew viruses and stopped an act of sorts but then also. Building better infrastructure. Within this country to you to respond. This is a symbol than an actual stepped to the person. The first step towards going back though normalcy. If.

