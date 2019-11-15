Trump administration pushes for transparency in health care costs

More
The administration announced a plan Friday that would require hospitals to disclose negotiated rates with insurance companies in an effort to increase transparency for consumers.
1:52 | 11/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump administration pushes for transparency in health care costs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:52","description":"The administration announced a plan Friday that would require hospitals to disclose negotiated rates with insurance companies in an effort to increase transparency for consumers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"67054101","title":"Trump administration pushes for transparency in health care costs","url":"/Health/video/trump-administration-pushes-transparency-health-care-costs-67054101"}