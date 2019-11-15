-
Now Playing: Google collecting health data from millions of Americans
-
Now Playing: Is vaping more dangerous to your heart than cigarettes?
-
Now Playing: Contaminated donor breast milk linked to premature babies' infections
-
Now Playing: Trump administration pushes for transparency in health care costs
-
Now Playing: Nike debuts Air Zoom Pulse sneakers for nurses, doctors, and home health providers
-
Now Playing: Mom shares plea after 19-year-old dies from toxic shock syndrome
-
Now Playing: Mom gives birth wearing virtual reality headset and says it eased the pain of labor
-
Now Playing: Apple launches new medical-focused Research app
-
Now Playing: New study says infants and toddlers are consuming too much added sugar
-
Now Playing: Apple Watch reliably detects atrial fibrillations: Study
-
Now Playing: Twin sisters give birth on same day
-
Now Playing: Teen gets double lung transplant
-
Now Playing: Country star Miranda Lambert gets candid about weight loss journey
-
Now Playing: Detroit teenager’s double lung transplant caused by vaping
-
Now Playing: Double lung transplant doctor calls vaping ‘senseless’
-
Now Playing: Double lung transplant performed on vaping victim
-
Now Playing: Vaping patient receives double-lung transplant in Detroit
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old Broadway star dies after severe asthma attack