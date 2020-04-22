Transcript for Trump, CDC's Redfield contradict each other over 2nd wave of virus being worse

Wanna mention. Manners and a very good job for us doctor Robert Redfield was totally misquoted in the media. On his statement about the fall season and the virus. Totally misquoted I spoke to him they said it was ridiculous he was talking about the flu and corona. Coming together at the same time. And Kuroda could be just some little flare ups so we'll take care women not to that will knock it out fast. But that's what he was referring to coming together at the same time and I think rather than waiting I'd ask. Doctor Redfield to come up C a couple of words just to straighten it out because he didn't say it was a big game. Big explosion the headline in the Washington Post was totally inaccurate statement was in bed in the post but the headline was ridiculous which is. As I say that's fake news and CNN has staked his like crazy and they had just totally the rocks are which they knew. They were asked to change it and they wouldn't do that. That and day it was four also a list doctor. Redfield to his. You know real professional to come up and explain please the. Thank you Mr. President. I really do think it's important to clarify this as we. Build the confidence of the American people when I commented yesterday that there was a possibility of the fall winner. Next fall winner to be more different difficult for complicated. When we had to respiratory. Illnesses circulated the same time influenza. In the corona virus nineteen. But I think it's really important to emphasize. What I didn't say it didn't say that this was going to be worse. As said it was going to be more. Accomplished are more difficult. And potentially complicated because we'll have flew in corona virus circulated same time. I want to emphasize that we continue to build the nation's public health infrastructure to ensure. That we have the capacity to stay in the containment mode those of you heard me talk before. I've colleges and in January and February. To February Tories 728 this nation has fourteen cases. We are in the containment mode. And then unfortunately the virus overwhelmed where we dentist streaming mitigation. We are building that public health care capacity now to make sure that we stay in the containment mode. For the upcoming fall and winter. Season so we will not need to resort. The economy negation that we had to this spring. I have confidence that are public health response of really case recognition that we've talked about. Isolationist contact tracing. Combined with our plans for increased surveillance particularly you know and for the most vulnerable. Will be an effective a public health strategy so our nation will be able to maintain itself. In the containment mode. Again that will be supported. By the American public's continued cooperation obviously in the areas of personal hygiene. And that the types of social justice and strategies that. May be appropriate to keep it. To my comments and the reason that I really wanted to stress them. Was to appeal to the American public to embrace the flu vaccine with confidence one of the greatest tools we have as we go through the fall. Winner season they were in two. Is to get the American public to embrace the influenza vaccine and thereby minimize. The impact of flu. To be the co respiratory disease that we confront thank you very much. Ever feel the. He was misquoted. He said they could come together they didn't talk about that and his whole purpose in making this statement was to get a flu shot. So that next fall we don't have such a big season a flu. And we possibly want but as you said this it's possible if the corona it even comes back and he doesn't know that it's going to and I did we spoke at great length and I think that doctor will speak if you'd like to continue put. We may have some members and we are put them out of corona but we may have a big flu season but that's different clues very good. And from current football. OK so a fresh field. Washington Post which. He did the interview without the quarter he was saying there's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next which we'll actually be much even more typical. The move what we just went through. And where senator does so there's that kind of put or they don't understand what it mean we're going to have the flu epidemic and corona virus epidemic disease. Is how he says should boast. Yeah that's what I trying to save you just a minute ago that the issue that I was talking about about being more difficult. Is that we're gonna have to viruses circulate the same time. This spring that we just went through February we had the benefit of having the flu season. Ended so we could use all our flu surveillance systems to sit ups this is from of ours when you focus. Next fall fans and winter we're gonna have to viruses circulating and we're gonna have to distinguish between which is flew. In which is a groan of our since of the comment that I made it's more difficult. Doesn't mean it's would be more impossible. Doesn't mean it's going to be. More as some people said. Worse it just means more difficult as we have to distinguish between the two and when I was wanting to do what I want to do again here is appeal to the American public. To recognize they can really help like they did with mitigation. Which they really helped. I need them to help now to best prepare us. But getting the flu vaccine and taken flew out of the picture. This signal. The Washington Post you're accurately quote correct and accurately quoted in the Washington Post as soon as difficult. But the headline news network. Motivated him the headlines the CDC director warned second wave of pro requires. It's likely to be even more devastating is that it's. Not a reason for putting together the two things guidelines as. I actually think is actually going to be I think the American public. Is getting heed the request their re look at. Their vaccine hesitancy to vexing with confidence for flu. And I'm confident that the public health infrastructure that we're putting together now. Across this country so that we can early case study diagnosed. Nicely and contact Trace decisive block and tackle block and tackle that system is going to be there and we're going to be able to contain this fire.

