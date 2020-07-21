Transcript for Trump holds 1st White House coronavirus briefing since April

Today I want to provide and update on our response. To the China virus. And what my administration is doing to get the outbreak. In the sun belt under control seems largely and sun belt but could be spreading. My team is also working night and day with Capitol Hill to advance the next economic. Relief package to working very hard on it we're making a lot of progress I also. No that both sides want to get it done. We'll call it phase four I think we're going to get it done will protect our workers are schools and our families and protective very strongly. As one family we mourn every precious. Life that's been lost. I pledge in their honor that we will develop a vaccine. And we will defeat the virus were doing very well with the vaccine development and therapeutic development. But I want to thank our brave doctors and nurses and Frontline responders. The job they do is incredible and they are truly brave. My administration. Will stop at nothing to save lives and shield the vulnerable which is so important. We learned so much about this disease. And we know who the vulnerable are and we are going to indeed kill them. And again the vaccines are coming in the coming a lot sooner than they were thought possible. By years. You look at the old system and look at the new system ending by years. The China viruses a vicious and dangerous illness but we've learned a great deal about it. Who would targets they look we are. In the process of developing a strategy that's going to be very very powerful we've developed them as we go along some areas of our country are doing very well others are doing less well. It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better. Something I don't like saying about things but that's the way it is it's the way it's what we have you look over the world it's all over the world. And it tends to do that the governors are working very very hard. And we are supporting them 100% everything they. Need they get and we taking good care we have tremendous supplies and eight great supply chain whether it sent a letters or gallons that are. Just about anything they need so that C a big difference from. Inheriting very very empty cupboards. The median age of those who succumb to the Jenna viruses 78 years old. Roughly half of all deaths have been individuals and nursing homes or long term care. In one study 90% of those hospitalized had underlying medical conditions. Whether it's heart or diabetes. But usually it's. Some kind of a condition it seems that people have that and if they do it's a problem no question about it. Young adults may often have mild or even no symptoms they won't even know this sick. They won't have any idea that they have a virus they won't have any idea at all. America's youth will act responsibly and we're asking everybody that. When you are not able to socially distance Wear a mask get a mask. Whether you like to mask or not they have an impact they'll have an effect and we need everything we can get. Data shows children have the lowest fatality risk 99.9. 6%. Of all the virus fatalities there in adults think of that. So that's much much much less than 1%. Where children and young people by understanding these risk profiles and learning how to treat the disease. We've been able to greatly reduced mortality in the United States in fact looked so you. It chart and dead how well we do compared to the rest of the world we've. Have several treatments already available that significantly reduce the severity and duration of the disease including rim does have air. Which has been very successful in. A widely available steroid treatment. And we have many more happening in coming out we've learned. Best practices for treatment of the virus at every stage. That are shared these findings with medical providers and we've shared them all over the world. The relationship whether the countries has been very strong rural working together this includes ensuring all hospitals. Are aware of the importance of different approaches to oxygen treatment. Including high flow oxygen the importance of steroid treatment for those who invent to letters. And to win year on a ventilator. We've learned a tremendous about the use of the ventilator. And the beginning people never had an experience like this. Will we needed so many ventilated so fast that even the use of doesn't let his but the doctors have become. Incredibly and nurses and helpers have become incredibly good at the use of the ventilator which is actually a very complicated procedure. And allocating room disappeared two hospitals based on new admissions since it works best early and hospitalization. And that's something that they've really started a using it much earlier fatalities nationwide have fallen 75%. Since mid April 2 great number as cases and fatalities rise in certain hard hit states which you looking at right now. We're surging personnel supplies and therapeutics we again have. Tremendous amounts of supplies we are in very good shape and we can move them quickly. Our case. Fatality rate has continued to decline and is low are than the European Union and almost everywhere else in the world. Did you watch American television you'd think that the United States was the only country involved with them suffering from the China virus. Well the world is suffering very badly. But the fact is that many countries. Are suffering. Very very very badly. And they've been suffering from this virus for a long time. We've done much better than most and with the fatality rate at a lower rate than most it's something that we can talk about but we're working again with them because we're hoping a lot of countries that people don't even know that I get calls all the time asking for help. Especially as it pertains to demand the letters they need help with ventilator is a have to get him in very hard to get. We're making thousands now a month thousands of ventilated as the months it's been quite amazing week. Keep doing a good job and things will get. Better and better will be putting up charts behind me showing. Different statistics at different rates of success and I guess you could say also. Things that we can do better on. But you'll see them they'll be put up as we go in April. The average age of individuals who tested positive for the virus was over fifty years old. Today the average age is significantly younger hospital ranks. Of the stay are almost half of what they were in April. So this stays or about half the rate of cases requiring hospitalization. Has been reduced and mortality among those admitted to the hospital. Is nearly one half of what it was in April we've learned a lot. We've learned a lot about this disease had a handle it the doctors have learned a lot. Not only of the use of the ventilator is but in many other. Things and things are happening to like be room to a severe and and other elements steroids at center but these trends could change. Without our continued and relentless focus and that's what we have we have a relentless focus and it's been that way from the beginning. But we learned so much as you know in recent weeks we've seen a concerning rise in the cases in many parts of our south. Look at south southwest and west this growth in cases Ferris began to appear in mid June. Primarily among eighteen to 35 year olds many of whom were asymptomatic. We're also facing the challenge of a significance bison virus cases across there rest of the Western Hemisphere including Mexico Mexico's. Been hit very very very hard you know the president agree gentleman was. Here two weeks ago they have really been hit hard. Because we've achieved in nearly fourfold increase in testing capacity in two months where. Successfully identifying. More asymptomatic and mild cases. Some cases so mild that you really don't even treat them some cases. With children where they don't even know that there ill. And I guess did not very ill because they recover almost immediately per capita the US is conducting 50% more tests than Europe. We've conducted nearly three times as many tests is all of the other countries in the Western Hemisphere. Combined be over fifty million tests. This allows us isolate does who are infected. Even those without symptoms. So we know exactly where it's going and what it's going to be there. We're also working to reduce turnaround time my administration has been aggressively responding to case growth. In the sun belt and we continue to do so working very close with all governors but. Right now in particular those governors where coordinating closely with hospitals and governors in the last three weeks and since senior officials. It did nine states to meet with governors and provide recommendations to the various leaders of the state including. Hospital administrators inception. My administration apparently has zero unfilled. Requests for unfulfilled requests for. Equipment or anything else that they need from the governor's no governor needs anything right now and we think we'll have it that way. Till the end because frankly. We are stocked up and ready to go wherever we have to go we've daily. 7000 National Guard and military medical personnel in Texas California Florida. And Arizona that's helping us greatly want to thank them very much the military's been fantastic. We're closely monitoring hospital capacity of these states hospitals are open for elective surgeries. And other procedures so hospitals are open for elective surgeries. We want Americans to get the medical treatments they need all of the governor's. We've spoken with say they have. Enough bed capacity that's a great thing. Our nation will shut down was to prevent the overflow. Of our hospitals and to allow us to meet the demands caused by this global pandemic. Including the ventilator is and it permanent jet data is. Really never an option in terms of what we're doing right now this would be completely unsustainable. Produce. Debilitating economic fall back and lead to catastrophic public health consequences there are consequences to shut downs and we've saved. Potentially millions of lives by doing the initial shut down but now where. Very aware of this disease we understand the disease to a large extent nobody's gonna maybe ever fully understand it but we'll end up. Where they cure will end up with therapeutics will land of with a vaccine very soon all three. Where instead ask in Americans to use masks socially distance and employee vigorous hygiene. Wash your hands every chance you get well sheltering. High risk populations. We are imploring young Americans to avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings be safe and be Smart. We're surging testing capacity to identify and isolate cases this includes a newly approved testing platform. To nursing homes across the south living very very vigilant with respect to nursing homes because you know all of the problems that we've had. With so many people so sadly they were infected. So that all of the staff and residents can be routinely tested an isolated. To ensure our elderly or even more strongly protected than anybody else that's really the high risk people iris. Wonderful people once this current surge in cases that applies to same testing platform when label people to visit. Their loved ones after taking the test which is a big difference ultimately our goal. Is not merely to manage the pandemic but it ended we want to get rid of it as soon as weekend. That is why getting a vaccine remains a top priority. Two vaccine candidates are entering the final stage of clinical trials this month. This was achieved in record time it used to be. Years before you were in a position like we are right now for other vaccines will lead to find her trials and the following weeks and where mass producing all of the top candidates so that the first approved vaccine will be available immediately. And logistically we have the military rated ago we have great people religious state military. People who wonderful general lose. Wait for the vaccine so they can distributed in record time that's what's going to happen so our military is also to go. We will deliver a vaccine therapeutics. Whatever it is is necessary. And defeat the virus once and for all.

