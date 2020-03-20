Trump leads novel coronavirus task force briefing

More
The new respiratory virus, known officially as COVID-19, has reached every continent except Antarctica as well as every European country since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.
50:47 | 03/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump leads novel coronavirus task force briefing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"50:47","description":"The new respiratory virus, known officially as COVID-19, has reached every continent except Antarctica as well as every European country since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69720141","title":"Trump leads novel coronavirus task force briefing","url":"/Health/video/trump-leads-coronavirus-task-force-briefing-69720141"}