Transcript for Trump requests test kits from South Korea

Well there was word today that president trump has requested test kits from South Korea. To help fight the code of nineteen pandemic here in the U west. South Korea winning praise for quickly ramping up mass production and implementation of tests. Our Joo hee Cho in Seoul with more on that and the other precautions in place. Most of the buildings in South Korea have all these safety measures this land Victoria go it and and then at the end fans who they may share your temperature is normal. I think mine's very normal again memoir sanitize her. This is sending it pressure he's going to show us. Because they just. Deep clean this place they said it's safe for us to come then this is consultation room he says parents can. Talk to the doctor and the doctor decides whether you need to get tested or not. And this is where they collect your samples. These two tents are also native pressured facilities. This is where you waves when you come to get tested and just in case you are infected they have been made of pressure hang. So what is it like these days has it slowed down. Yes good at it but we are still testing create very good tested. 115. Testing at day. And many seasons to come from abroad can get every test they didn't though they haven't seen. Saving me you don't have any symptoms and you came from the US or Europe recently then you can come hearing get tested yet free of charge him. Some pretty authorities are now focusing on screening foreigners coming into the country now all arriving passengers from Europe are tested at the airport. Free of charge this will also eventually include travelers from the US. Our many thanks to Jew he show in Seoul.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.