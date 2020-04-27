Transcript for Trump reveals new federal and state testing guidance

A we're releasing additional guidance on testing to inform the states as they develop their plans were phased and very safe reopening. A blueprint describes as state should unlock. They're full capacity expand the number of testing platforms establish monitoring systems to detect local outbreaks. And conduct contact Traci. We have it all. Other countries are calling to find out what are we doing and how do you do it and we're helping them we're dealing with a lot of countries helping them when testing. Just like we did on the ventilator is I directed our Medicare program to make it easier for seniors to get the testing. That they need and the pharmacies. As you know we are allowing pharmacies now to do testing. And we have other testing locations that we're going to be allowing also but having. Pharmacies get involved in testing is a very big deal were also asking governors to that is same in there. Medicaid program so they're going to be able and authorized to do the same in Medicaid. So it's a big that's a big deal so we're deploying the full power and strength. Of the federal government to help. States cities to help local government. Get this horrible. Plague over with and over with past.

