Transcript for Trump says he was being 'sarcastic' when he suggested injecting disinfectant

Out. It. It. There I would say we're I wish them well I think but I wish him well but I do think this yet. I do think the disinfectant on the hands. Could have been right in fact now. Bill is the fact check that in the laboratory units are amazing. It's amazing the work that you. So he's going to check. Because. Hard surfaces archer as he has made me who's hand you're talking about it. It is hard surface. And disinfecting and disinfectant hasn't. Unbelievable. Wipes. You know use hot sun and heat and humidity. White. And this is a test that do business there. In a number of months. And the result so that I sent well how to do it inside the body or even outside. It's. And disinfectant I think we're work he things work. You use it would him when he had his assets one of the reasons issue washing hands but whether it's washing your hands or disinfectant and it's very. So there it is complicated that and there is a way of you know it might have sun sun itself. That's on as a tremendous impact and kills like what that was what was it hours to like one minute it's. So ice and got them back up but I'd like the outlook as it pertains to human body not just sitting on a rail and subsequent law. I'd like them to look at Zapatistas maybe there's something that have to work with a doctor. They have to work with the doctors but maybe there is something tells life and human body. And helping people that a guy okay. There. You. Are you encouraging American and I heard him. Now now of course that. Interior arrives and says sarcastically it was it was put in the form of a question to. A group of extraordinarily hostile people namely the fake news media.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.