UK authorizes booster vaccine design to target omicron variant

Dr. Alok Patel, a physician at Stanford Children’s Health, discusses how the new booster could affect the fight against COVID-19 and medical experts’ concerns about monkeypox on college campuses.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live