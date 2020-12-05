Unemployed and pushed to the edge of hunger during pandemic

Alissa Hogan, a widowed single mother of three, and Kim Guadagno, president and CEO of Fulfill foodbank, discussed the effect the pandemic is having on families to put food on the table.
4:36 | 05/12/20

