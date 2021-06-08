Transcript for United becomes first major US airline to require employees to be vaccinated

Well the list of companies that have implemented vaccine mandates for employees is growing now today United Airlines announced. It wore required Kobe vaccinations for all of its US based employees. Making it the first major US carrier to do so. For more on this and what it could mean for the future of air travel. Let's bring in our transportation producer Sam Sweeney here at ABC so Sam United Airlines. It's even offering an additional day of pay for employees. Who get vaccinated before September 20 so what are the deet tails of this policy. And what is it going to place and I'm sure there's some employees are very happy about it this. Yeah a lot of people are happy and then of course there's going to be some people who aren't happy about this decision and Scott Kirby the CEO of united address that in a statement to employees this morning. And what he's saying is that all 67000. US based United Airlines employees. Need to be vaccinated. No later than October 25 know if the FDA does approve these vaccines. Before then you'll have five weeks to get yourself fully vaccinated and submit your vaccine card. To the company and you may say well what about the people who don't wanna do it may be a pilot who's been there for decades. Well they have to do it because Scott Kirby to CEO is saying look this comes down to safety if you were to violate. Serious safety factor and another part of the company you would likely be terminated and we are seeing at the same way here and he says look. The science is clear vaccines work and we want everybody to be safe. And when you're talking about an airline with people who were dealing with thousands of people every week. And other employees at flight attendants and pilots who were traveling or around the world sometimes the hot spots. It simply makes sense for united to do this and they are the first company here in the United States to require all of their employ. East to get vaccinated. Also two year in such tight quarters you know on an airplane and needed dissed it makes sense. Well what does it mean you think for the future of air travel do you think this'll put pressure on other airlines to follow suit. I mean look the other airlines are obviously mulling this over none of them had said whether they will do it or not that delta has said that all new employees must be vaccinated united also started that policy in June as well. I spoke with folks over an American this morning and they said look we are still reviewing our policies. The yellow lot of different work groups when it comes to airlines or is the flight attendant seniors are pilots unions and they've all got to work together. To make this work out but you can bet that there will probably be other companies that will follow suit in the coming days and weeks. So could this trickle down affect happen all the way passengers what's united and other airlines saying about whether or not. They will try to require passengers to show proof of vaccination. That's been a big question with all of the airlines him what they're saying is there are no plans to meet passengers. Show proof of vaccination if that were to go into effect that mandate would have to come down from the federal government. All right since when he air transportation coordinating producer here thank you Sam thank you.

