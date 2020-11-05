Transcript for US sending $1 billion to help states boost COVID-19 testing: Trump

It's to provide an update on the unprecedented. Testing capacity developed by the United States. The most advanced and robust testing system anywhere in the world by far. This afternoon and I'll also announced new steps were taken to make us even more widely available. To battle of iris my administration marshaled every resource at our nation's disposal. Public private military economic scientific and industrial. All it you're disposal. We launch the largest manufacturing ramp up since the Second World War has been nothing like its sense. At the center of this industrial and scientific mobilization was the development of our corona. Virus testing capabilities. In the span of just a few short months we've developed a testing capacity unmatched and unrivaled. Anywhere in the world and it's not even close. This is a core element of our plan to safely and gradually reopen America. And where opening and where starting and his enthusiasm like I haven't seen in a long time. Every American should be proud of the amazing array of talent skill and enterprise our nation is brought to this challenge. And three months the FDA has authorized more than 92 different tests and over nine million have been performed here in the United States. Three weeks ago we were conducting roughly 150000. Test per day. Now we're doing approximately 300000. Tests per day and 100%. Increase and it will go up substantially from that number. This week the United States will pass ten million tests conducted nearly double the number of any other country. We're testing more people per capita than South Korea the United Kingdom France Japan Sweden and Finland. And many other countries. And in some cases combined. On Friday the FDA authorized corona virus antigen test. An alternative testing technology that can be much more readily manufactured. Qui Dell corporation which makes this newly authorized point of care test estimates that it will be. Able to manufacture 150000. Tests per day immediately increasing. To 300000. Test per day. Within just a few weeks. To further expand our nation's testing capabilities this afternoon and I am announcing that my administration is it. And we got this all approved it's all done. Is sending one billion dollars to America's states territories and drives so there's all been approved we've gotten it done completed the money is going out. This major investment will ensure that America continues to conduct more tests than any country on earth by far. I said from the beginning that the federal government would back up the states and help them build it testing capabilities and capacities and that's exactly what's happened. This partnership is truly for our flourished we have. Really had a very good relationship with the states and the governors and other representatives within the states. A relationship like I think I can honestly say has not been seen in this country for many many years. The governors and us are working together very closely not only and testing but on ventilated is where we have. A capacity that is at this point virtually unlimited.

