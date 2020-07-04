Transcript for Utah congressman gives update on COVID-19 recovery

Welcome back it is definitely uplifting in these times to see survivors of covet nineteen share their stories of recovery. And you may call we spoke with you talk congressman Ben Mick Adams when he was first hit with his illness well now we have a promising update. I wanted to share a quick. Happy update. Com that was just released from the hospital. And I'm heading home so. Wanna thank everybody for or your many thoughts and prayers and somebody people who. Three sounds to me on social media. We are so happy for representative Nick Adams he joins us now from you talk to share his experience. Congressman I know when we last spoke. I saw the updates that you were then rushed to the hospital and I'd been following how you were doing. It's been a really rough go for you so tell us how you're doing now. You know it hit me really hard but I'm doing so much better right now I'm Irish free and they called me that I can. Would be out of quarantine or stolen practicing social distancing and being remaining isolated that doing so much better you know and when I was in the hospital I lost. Thirteen pounds and it's you have no appetite in a really hit me pretty hard bell about how much Ethan and back to work. It is certainly. A frightening thing for anyone to intent to go through how did your family handle it how are they doing. You know it's kind of rocked by my family could be unity can receive visitors soak we would face time Marie talk on the phone as much as we could beat them. Some of the some of the worst days lies in the hospital I just didn't have the energy to carry on a conversations that we. At some brief conversations and blood let them know that I was doing OK I was on oxygen back. I'm were much better now my family was quarantined because of their exposure to meet that either none of them got it or they had really mild case so everybody doing really well. I mean you are certainly a cautionary tail in and more evidence that this can happen to anyone at any point. What do you want to share it people who are watching about what you experienced. I'm young I'm 45 years old and healthy I exercise every day and it hit me really art there for those people who think that they don't all of the risk category. Please take this seriously and follow the guidance of our public health officials if not for your sake. You have for your friends or your loved ones you might expose or courts be part of a slowing this the spread of this dangerous virus flattening the curve. So that we can treat those people who had does hit hard is it could happen to anyone. Kept it certainly can not that you've been through the worst personally you still have that professional roll out there that can do something so what's next for congress in order to help. The American people who are also suffering in you know more than anyone else what that's truly light. Much of what we can deal I'm working from home right now congress can. Can work in an isolated fashion but part of our job is essential in passing that legislation making sure that the relief that's available. The hardworking families and so. We've got to continue to craft legislation work in a bipartisan fashion with president trump Republicans and Democrats working together because that we are. Our first and foremost Americans. Who got to work together to bring forward that legislation that can can really. Provide some relief they're there to those families that are really feeling the hardship that this pandemic. Yet congressman Ben make atoms we are certainly happy that you are healthy and fit enough to work for others now that you've been to the worst of it thanks so much for your time today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.