Vaccine Watch: How far away are COVID-19 booster shots?

More
ABC News’ Bob Woodruff looks at how Pfizer and Moderna are developing booster shots to target virus variants
5:25 | 04/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vaccine Watch: How far away are COVID-19 booster shots?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:25","description":"ABC News’ Bob Woodruff looks at how Pfizer and Moderna are developing booster shots to target virus variants","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"77081293","title":"Vaccine Watch: How far away are COVID-19 booster shots? ","url":"/Health/video/vaccine-watch-covid-19-booster-shots-77081293"}