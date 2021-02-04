-
Now Playing: Vice president speaks at launch of vaccine public education campaign
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 1, 2021
-
Now Playing: Brazil in COVID-19 crisis: Record-breaking 3,780 lives lost in 1 day
-
Now Playing: 2 volcanos erupt in Europe
-
Now Playing: Animals enjoy Easter egg hunt
-
Now Playing: Chauvin trial continues, cherry blossoms and ballet returns: World in Photos, April 1
-
Now Playing: London residents make a mural for COVID-19 victims
-
Now Playing: Angry octopus lashes out at man on Australia beach
-
Now Playing: Stingray gets pulled to safety from flood waters
-
Now Playing: Toddlers seen on cameras being dropped over border wall by smugglers
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 31, 2021
-
Now Playing: Surveillance video at US-Mexico border shows apparent smuggler
-
Now Playing: Heroic bystanders save family from burning building
-
Now Playing: Myanmar march, D.C. cherry blossoms, Honduran migrants: World in Photos, March 31
-
Now Playing: Divers swim with humpback whales
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
-
Now Playing: Why migrants are fleeing Guatemala
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 30, 2021