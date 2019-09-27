Transcript for Vaping illnesses increase all over the country

Now we're going to move to another crisis of taping crisis a full blown crisis as you know the acting commissioner of the FDA saying on Capitol Hill this week. That the agency should have acted sooner in regulating. CDC numbers saying they're now 805. Confirmed and probable. They being related breathing illnesses reported. And this is up 52% from the previous week in now as many as twelve people have died in in Washington State governor Jay ins Lee. Announcing I'm today a new executive order on beeping so I want to bring in doctor Christine Kendrick. With the latest very did deceive you know we need yet we've talked about this so much so at this point there's been illnesses and almost every single state. Yes have 46 states and one US territory so on us and and Mikey said these numbers continue to rise so. You know last week the CDC came out with a number saying that their work over 500 and they being related illnesses. This week that number has jumps to over 800 so we're you know we're seeing this trend that these numbers. Forties they thing related sentences respiratory problems have continued to go up over time. Yeah it's pretty scary and you know I know we talk about. The dangers of them so much but I'm just curious why aren't they remind us of why they are so dangerous is it the product or is it the chemicals what makes. The CDC and the FDA has been investigating. These thinking related illnesses at me and they can not relate any of these illnesses to. One specific baking project ones substance or even wonder size. So until the public has you know more answer soar more information about exactly what's causing these. Lung illnesses in people and even test there's now been twelve. Deaths that they the CD top CDC talked about this week. Until we have more information. You know we don't know exactly what's causing this a lot of the people who have become ill. For even diet and we're buying this product from the street. A lot of those people also. Freezing products that contain TH C. So two very important things to know but you know summary is we don't know and until we have more information. It's really important that the public. You know follow CDC recommendations. And and you know one of the biggest things I think to take away from this is that. Because he's government agencies don't know it's very important that the public continue to report what they know about fate being so. They being related habits. If they know information about illness. You know continue reporting that information. To Health Department to your doctor all of that extra information is really helping us to try and solve this mystery. Ass lately and there is a lot of backlash because I'm just this week we saw the CEO of jewel stepped down you know their company was. Receiving a lot of controversy because their marketing to kids who are using easy cigarettes a lot. Yes indeed you know. Jewell has been kind of the face of the banking crisis or the banking industry you know they've had some very powerful. Marketing campaigns where we're traditionally. You know the public fell gear words. Young people in and teens and so. He had to change a leadership. You know we wonder if there will be some accountability now they have agreed to change their marketing campaigns and try to avoid marketing towards. Used teens which and you know. Then some of the biggest groups using these. So they've agreed to do that and basically have told the public that you know they're gonna start taking accountability and you know most importantly they're gonna sir helping the CDC. And the FDA. You know investigate this more in chiding give us more answers about why people are getting sick why people are dying from using. Yet everyone has to be safe and cautious. Crisis for sure so wanna thank you actor Crist and Kendrick drummer meg unit appreciate you being here thank you.

