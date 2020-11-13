-
Now Playing: Minnesota hospitals near brink as officials battle to stop the spread
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden’s COVID task force co-chair explains plan of action
-
Now Playing: Advice on how to safely participate in outdoor eating during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: North Dakota sets new record for daily COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Are fitness fads on TikTok safe to follow?
-
Now Playing: New study shows impact of pandemic on kids’ mental health
-
Now Playing: New lockdowns, school closures as virus infections increase
-
Now Playing: States impose new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge
-
Now Playing: Inside the effort to track possible animal-to-human virus transmission
-
Now Playing: What will COVID-19 vaccine distribution look like?
-
Now Playing: Doctor receives new FDA-authorized coronavirus treatment
-
Now Playing: Governors, mayors implement new mandates to curb COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Teen becomes COVID-19 vaccine volunteer
-
Now Playing: How to protect yourself when your child returns from college
-
Now Playing: The latest on AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine development
-
Now Playing: How COVID-19 affects people with developmental disabilities
-
Now Playing: COVID-safe ‘hug room’ lets care home residents hug relatives again
-
Now Playing: Nutritionists and dietitians use TikTok to share advice, but doctors may not approve
-
Now Playing: Hospitals buckle, new lockdowns issued amid rise in COVID cases