-
Now Playing: ICU nurse describes toll of working amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: Kentucky sheriff's deputy killed in ambush
-
Now Playing: Biden signs Capitol Police Act
-
Now Playing: Unvaccinated patient expresses regret after contracting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Buffalo stops traffic in Yellowstone National Park
-
Now Playing: Doctors in Texas and Arkansas fight surge in cases fueled by delta variant
-
Now Playing: Biden signs electric car executive order, praises autoworkers
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden signs order aiming to cut automobile emissions
-
Now Playing: Biden signs order to curb greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning to electric cars
-
Now Playing: What is the jobs report?
-
Now Playing: How flu vaccine can affect COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Broadway lights up again with 1st show to open since pandemic
-
Now Playing: Could New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo face criminal charges?
-
Now Playing: Surveillance video captures horrific moments of Virginia teen shooting
-
Now Playing: Will GOP governors reverse course on mandate bans?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Hospitalized Virginia man urges others to get vaccinated
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Delta variant surge responsible for 93% of US cases
-
Now Playing: Cuomo accuser to file lawsuit, lawyer says
-
Now Playing: New Jersey teachers surprised with school supplies