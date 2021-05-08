Transcript for Your Voice: ICUs overflow as delta variant fuels surge of new COVID-19 cases

As the delta very it spreads across the US. YC use our once again overflowing and we talked to a number of patients and health care workers about what it's like. It's devastating people in families and we should take for. People are burning. Torn out of his very real it's a twelve to fourteen hour day every day. Not well but it is we don't have a choice. It's incredibly sad need to Steven Crist collapsed. Many of them convincing well you know I have to look at me please can't gambling companies are creatures perished. I didn't see any need to get vaccinated even he had. Cooled in nineteen in the past it's really important to get back city kids don't want it seen slots. Better prevent an animal sciences which like an opening to vaccination. I've been here we've. My coworkers trying to get a handle on everything we're having to delist. What are coded patient. We're seeing people there are way too young to be so since we're seeing people who are way too young to die. We see families destroyed. The vaccine is something worth giving. And everyone has a personal choice and I applaud everyone for a curve and realizing that goal when your personal choice affects. Everyone else away exist us. It just baffles me how you couldn't just walk away from an opportunity. Family members parents mothers fathers and Brothers. Wouldn't lay down their life to protect one other siblings for their child. There was stepped in front of a bullet to protect them yet. You have all these people not willing to step in front of the vaccination shots.

